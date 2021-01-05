2nd Colorado Member Of House Joins Push Against Biden Win

U.S. Rep.
Doug Lamborn on Monday became the second member of Congress from Colorado to join an effort against certifying the Electoral College victory of President-elect Joe Biden.
U.S. Rep.
Doug Lamborn on Monday became the second member of Congress from Colorado to join an effort against certifying the Electoral College victory of President-elect Joe Biden.
GOP Senator Josh Hawley Will Object
to Electoral College Certification.
On Dec. 30, the Republican senator from..
WCBI NEWS AT SIX 11/21/2020