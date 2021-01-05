Boys help Victoria's Ristorante after tip theft

The twin cities./// it was a rough weekend for victoria's ristorante and wine bar.

The restaurant had hundreds of dollars in tips stolen on saturday night.

But five young men stepped in and made a donation after the crime.

Katie, the boys are the nephews of anne shea, one of the managers of the italian restaurant and wine bar.

They decided to help their aunt and the restaurant by coming in with a nice note and some cash.

The boys donated a few hundred dollars they earned over the summer selling sweet corn.

Their aunt is a long time employee of the restaurant and has never seen such a brazen(bray.ze n) crime here.

I spoke to her about her generous nephews.

I'm just really proud of my nephews and i'm proud of my family i think it just puts a little bit of perspective in a time like this, absolutley with everything that's going, it kind of shows what the community is made of despite the tips being stolen, natalie victoria tells me they are ready to reopen their dining room next week, when indoor dining is planned to resume.

