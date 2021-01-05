Endings Beginnings Movie (2020) - Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan, & Sebastian Stan

Plot synopsis: In present day Los Angeles, Daphne (Woodley), a thirty something woman, navigates love and heartbreak over the course of one year.
Daphne becomes intertwined with friends Jack (Dornan) and Frank (Stan) after meeting them at a party.
During that time, she will unlock the secrets to her life in a sudden turn of events and in the most surprising of places.
Genre: Drama, Romance Directed by: Drake Doremus Written by: Jardine Libaire, Drake Doremus Film Cast: Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan, Sebastian Stan