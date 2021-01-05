5pm Laurel County Murder 01.04.2021

Authorities in Laurel County are searching for a third person they say is connected to a murder last month.

28- year-old freddy scalf junior.

They say he may look like any of these previous mugshots.

Scalf is believed to be involved in the murder of 32-year- old jeremy caldwell... who was found dead in the parking lot of a business near london back on december 20th.

two other people have been arrested charged in the murder... robert gray and ashley lewis.

Gray was arrested three days after the murder... lewis was arrested last week.

