Jeopardy! Airs Alex Trebek's Last Episode

Monday night marks the end of an era for one of TV's most beloved shows.

Jeopardy!

Is airing the very last episode in which host Alex Trebek appeared.

Trebek died in November following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

According to CNN, Trebek revealed he was battling stage-four pancreatic cancer in March 2019.

Trebek appeared in 37 seasons of the iconic show, hosting over 8,200 episodes.

Jeopardy!

Will continue to air with different hosts, starting with trivia superstar Ken Jennings.