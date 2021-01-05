5pm New Lexington Fire Chief 01.04.2021

Lexington has officially named its new fire chief

Ots image:right new fire chief jason wells.jpg lexington has officially named its new fire chief.

The city held an official swearing-in ceremony this morning for jason wells.

Mayor linda gorton announced wells' promotion to fire chief last month... today's ceremony makes things official.

There was a special moment at today's ceremony.... as gorton presented wells with his new badge and wells' father... jim.... who served with the lexington fire department for 27 years... pinned it on his son.

Jason wells has served with the department for 25 years... and says he knows he is taking over at a challenging time.

L3: abc 36 news white chief jason wells lexington fire department jason wells: in these times where devisiveness sometimes seems more common than unity, i ask you to rmember our mission is service and we accomplish it together, united we serve.

Wells takes over immediately for chief kristin chilton, who is retiring.

His promotion comes as the lexington fire department will celebrate