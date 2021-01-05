5:30pm Louisville Vaccinations 01.04.2021

And effective.

A mass covid-19 vaccination site opened up today in louisivlle.

the broadbent arena vaccination site opened just days after plans for the project were unveiled last week.

The goal is to eventually be vaccinating 12- hundred people a day.

The first doses are going to healthcare workers... e-m-t's, and other first responders.

Health officials hope to begin vaccinating the next group... which includes teachers... by the end of the