Mother in nursing home contracts COVID-19

ALSO NEW TONIGHT ---AN UPDATE TO A STORY WEBROUGHT YOU LAST WEEK.A WOMAN WORRIED HER MOTHER --LIVING IN A NURSING HOME --WOULD GET COVID BEFORE SHE WASABLE TO GET THE VACCINE.NOW THAT FEAR HAS BECOMEREALITY.KAREN, JUDY THOMPSON'S IS NOWPRAYING FOR HER MOTHER'SRECOVERY --AFTER HER MOM TESTED POSITIVEFOR THE VIRUS ON FRIDAY.HER 87-YEAR-OLD MOTHER --NOW HOSPITALIZED AND FIGHTINGFOR HER LIFE.Judy ThompsonDaughter of COVID patient"I'm so afraid that somethingsgoing to happen before -- rightat the end here, and that wouldjust be so sad."THE FEAR OF HER MOTHERCONTRACTING THE VIRUS -- NOWSWITCHING TO FEAR THAT SHE WON'TSURVIVE -- AFTER HER MOTHERTESTED POSITIVE..

Just TWO DAYSlater.Judy ThompsonDaughter of COVID patient"Of course my biggest fear nowis that she won't make itthrough this."HER MOTHER -- TRANSPORTED TOHILLCREST MEDICAL CENTER JUST 24HOURS LATER -- AFTER HER OXYGENLEVELS TOOK A SHARP DOWNWARDTURN.Judy ThompsonDaughter of COVID patient"I'm feeling angry, I'm feelingfrustrated, I'm mainly feelingscared."TO MAKE MATTERS WORSE -- HERMOTHER IS NOW BEING TRANSPORTEDTO A COVID-UNIT IN PRYoR.THIS -- AFTER SHE SPENT A NIGHTIN a Hillcrest HALLWAY becausethe hospital was OVER CAPACITY.Judy ThompsonDaughter of COVID patient"We're scared to death that shewon't make it through this.

And,if she doesn't it will be adisgrace because it could havebeen prevented."IN A PRESS CONFERENCE MONDAY --DEPUTY COMMISSIONER KEITH REEDADDRESSED THE ISSUE -- SAYINGC-V-S AND WALGREENS CONTINUE TOVACCINATE NURSING HOME ANDASSISTED LIVING RESIDENTS DAILY-- BUT SAYS THE RATE OFVACCINATIONS IS SLOWER BECAUSEPHARMACIES ARE DEALING WITHFEDERAL PARTNERS.Keith ReedState Dept.

Of Health DeputyCommissioner"We absolutely understand theconcerns for getting thosefacility vaccinated, but thatparticular program, the federalpharmacy partner program ismanaged at the federal level.

Wedon't have control over thoseorganizations."COMMISSIONER REED SAYS -- THEPROGRAM WAS AIMED TO ASSISTSTATE AND LOCAL HEALTHDEPARTMENTS DISTRIBUTE THEVACCINE QUICKER -- BY TAKINGCARE OF ONE OF THE PRIORITYGROUPS.THOMPSON'S FRUSTRATION -- NOWJOINED BY SADNESS AS SHE PRaYSFOR HER MOTHER'S RECOVERY.Judy ThompsonDaughter of COVID patient"I'm just so scared and upsetand worried."WE'VE REACHED OUT TO BAPTISTVILLAGE, C-V-S AND WALGREENS tofind out if THEY HAVE A CONTRACTWITH EACH OTHER FOR T