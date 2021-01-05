5:30pm Shalonda Vinegar 01.04.2021

A Lexington woman is facing an attempted murder charge for a shooting back in August.

Shalonda Vinegar was initially charged with wanton endangerment... after being accused of shooting at a man who was driving on Florence Avenue back on August 10th.

Two bullets hit the car.

The man says he and vinegar were in an ongoing dispute.

According to the herald-leader newspaper... a grand jury indicted her for attempted murder... accusing her of acting with the intent to kill.

