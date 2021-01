Dow Tumbles More Than 600 Points

The Dow fell more than 600 points on midday on Monday.

Monday marked the first day of trading in 2021.

Experts say the dip was caused by investors becoming worried about the pandemic and economic recovery in 2021.

The Dow closed 1.3%, or 383 points, lower, while the S&P 500 fell 1.5%.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP) also closed 1.5% lower.