Southampton 1-0 Liverpool: Ralph Hasenhüttl assesses game
Southampton 1-0 Liverpool: Ralph Hasenhüttl assesses game

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp speakwith the media after the Saints beat the Reds 1-0.

Hasenhuttl described it asa "perfect evening", while Klopp was disappointed Sadio Mane was not awarded apenalty.