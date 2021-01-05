Colbert County Students Return To Class Tuesday

Plans begins in the shoals.

Tomorrow - students in colbert county will be back in the classroom for the first time since november!

Waay 31's breken terry joins us live... she explains what the district is doing to make sure students and teachers are safe when in-person learning resumes.

The district says students will go back to in person classes four days a week then everyone will be virutal on wednesday.

So normal classes monday, tuesday, thursday, and friday.

The school district is also brining back extracirricular activies like basketball games.

It's unclear if and how many fans will be allowed at basketball games.

Sheffield city schools that's in colbert county just said fans won't be allowed at home basketball games because of the rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations here in the shoals.

