Starting your health and wellness journey

It’s time to put the Christmas cookies and champagne toasts behind us and honor those health and wellness New Year’s resolution.

- it's time to put the christmas- cookies and champagne toast - behind us and honor those healt- and wellness new- year's resolutions.

- it's the first monday of the- year 2021 and there's no time - like to present to step up your- health game.

But don't worry yo- don't have to do it alone, the- long beach energy club is - here to help, they're a family- friendly facility that is - locally - owned and operated serving the- community for - the past 32 years.

They conside- themselves more - than just a gym but an entire - full health service center.

- you can see all they have to- offer and check out the - amenities - and classes for free for seven- days as they want to help you - on your path to physical- fitness.- - "i like to say we can meet- anybody - wherever they are on their- fitness journey.so if they are- starting on the sofa and can't- - - - walk, they can walk in our pool- they can progress all the way u- to a low impact - class or low impact exercise.

T- get to wherever they want to be- in their journey.

If- - it's an athlete we can help the- get more stamina, more- endurance, more - agility.

Wherever you're on you- journey we can take you one ste- further."

- - - - on the 23rd of this month - they'll be having an open house- with 20 minute sample classes - they're calling it "kick start- your- journey' you'll be able to find- - - - out what classes work