Victims identified in deadly New Year's Day crash

Police officials said Geoffrey Gibson has not been charged at this time as the driver.

We have and update on that car crash in west eugene last friday that left one dead and sent another to the hospital.

Flowers and balloons for those involved.

In fact-- the impact was so large-- the car's license plate made an imperent on this traffic light.

We now know 41- year-old geofrrey gibson and 41-year- old mikel johnston were the two in that car last friday morning.

This is video from the morning the crash happened.

We also now know--gibson was behind the wheel of the car and johnston was the passenger.

When first responders arrived--they found gibson still alert but trapped in the car.

Johnnston receievd c-p-r at the scene but was pronounced dead.

Gibson was taken to riverbend hospital--where he's still at...being treated for his injuries.

Matt and renee--- eugene police say gibson hasn't been charged with anything at this time because this is still an active investigation..

Officials are asking anyone in the public who may have information about what lead up to the crash-- to call police.

