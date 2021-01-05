Pulse Urgent Care Center reopens its urgent care services

Starting January 5, Pulse Urgent Care Center in Redding will be reopening its urgent care services after closing in November.

Patients who plan to come here at pulse urgent care will need to make an appointment.

That's because the clinic is only taking appointments.

People will also need to wear masks at all times when inside.

And the lobby will only be allowing 6 people at a time.

Pulse urgent care center says, with its urgent care services reopening tomorrow, this would help relieve some of the pressure the hospitals are facing so we decompress the emergency rooms to provide them in a faster fashion because we can see the patients much faster and patients won't have to wait too long and emergency rooms can take care of much more serious patients.

Back in november, "pulse urgent care" closed its urgent care services after some of its staff were either caught covid-19 or were exposed to it.

Pulse urgent care center will be open monday to friday from 10 a-m to 6 p-m, and saturday's from 10 a-m to 4 p- m.

