Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Man wanted in New Year’s Eve shooting in Moss Point

Credit: WXXV
Moss Point police are searching for a man involved in the New Year’s Eve shooting that claimed the life of 22-year-old Javantavous Davison.

If you know the whereabouts of Dubose or have any information concerning the incident, contact Moss Point police at 228-475-1711 or contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.

