Man wanted in New Year’s Eve shooting in Moss Point

Moss Point police are searching for a man involved in the New Year’s Eve shooting that claimed the life of 22-year-old Javantavous Davison.

21 year-old nathan ramon dubose is wanted for shooting and killing davison in the area of richard street and martin luther king boulevard. dubose is considered armed and dangerous. officers responded to the incident on new years eve. if you know the whereabouts of dubose or have any information concerning the incident, contact moss point police at 228-475-1711 or contact mississippi coast