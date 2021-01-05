Dentists On Frontline For COVID-19 Exposure Relegated To Third Round For Vaccine

Dentists are on the front lines when it comes to coronavirus exposure, but they have been relegated to the third tier for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Allen Martin tells us they are pushing to change this healthcare decision.
Dentists are on the front lines when it comes to coronavirus exposure, but they have been relegated to the third tier for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Allen Martin tells us they are pushing to change this healthcare decision.
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - DECEMBER 16, 2020
Everything's changed.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a third of the global population being put on lockdown, millions..