Monday 9 p.m. COVID-19 update

LARA: FOR THE FIRST TIME HEALTHCARE WORKERS IN THE METRO CANNOW GET THEIR SECOND DOSE OF THEPFIZER VACCINEGOOD EVENING.I’M LARA MORITZ.TWO DOSES GIVE THE MOSTPROTECTION POSSIBLE.KMBC 9’S BRIAN JOHNSON HAS THELATEST ON VACCINE DISTRIBUTIONAND HOW YOU CAN SIGN UP TO GETYOUR SHOT.BRIAN: AT TRUMAN MEDICAL CENTERSHEALTHCARE WORKERS LINE UP FORTHE PFIZER VACCINE.THE SECOND DOSE ENSURES THE MOSTPROTECTION POSSIBLE FROMCOVID-19.E.R.

DR. MATT GRATTON WAS AMONGTHE FIRST TO GET DOSE TWO.