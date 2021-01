Manipur CM announces govt job for man jailed for 8 years in fake rape case

The Imphal Court on December 14 acquitted a man for alleged rape and murder case of a research fellow in 2013.

Th Jibal was behind bars for 8 years.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh assured to give government job to Jibal.

"He will be given a govt job.

I got to know that in spite of being innocent he was jailed for 8 years and his house was burned down by mob," said CM.