WLCSC approves diversity task force, swears in newly elected members

The board also approved the new diversity task force to start working on getting members and starting to work towards recommendations.

The four newly elected members took their oath of office on Monday.

Lafayette community school corporation board kicked off 2021 tonight.

Starting with swearing in its newly elected members.

The wlcsc school board voted to move some important things moving ahead.

Including construction on the junior senior high school and keeping covid protections for staff were all approved tonight.

The board also formally approved the new diversity task force.

Margaret psarros and laura falk spoke at tonight's meeting.

They are co-chairing the new task force.

Along with dr. carolyn johnson from purdue, who will act as the group's facilitator.

They are asking for time and patience as they begin their work.

Their goal is to form a committee of 30 people to eventually provide policy recommendations to the board.

They are looking for students, teachers, staff, administrators and any other community members who want to give input.

"those underrepresented voices are the ones that are as important as anyone.

We have to make sure that everyone has a voice."

"we need to now look at what have we been doing well, what can we now add that maybe will be beneficial, and how do we reach the people that we still aren't reaching" at the start of the meeting, re-elected members bradley marley and tom schott, along with newly elected members you-ee yin and amy austin took their oaths of office.

All four won their school board seats in november.

The school board was supposed to vote on the lease for the west lafayette public library to use happy hallow elementary.

As i reported last month, the library is looking for a space to move some of its services while it undergoes a renovation.

The board tabled that lease discussion until the february meeting.

