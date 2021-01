South Florida Fair to present two fairs in 2021

South Florida Fair organizers announced Monday they will be presenting two fairs in 2021.

THEY SAY A TRADITIONALFAIR IS NOW SCHEDULED FOR MAY7TH THROUGH THE 23RD AT THEFAIRGROUNDS.

ORGANIZERS SAY ITWILL FEATURE BOTH INDOOR ANDOUTDOOR ATTRACTIONS, RIDES ANDGAMES, AND ALL OF THE OTHEFAIR FAVORITES.

THAT FAIR ISSCHEDULED IN ADDITION TO THE"SOUTH FLORIDA MINI FAIR" -WHICH WILL RUN FROM JANUARY15TH THROUGH THE 31ST.

THEMINI FAIR WIL BE HELD OUTDOOAND MASKS ARE REQUIR