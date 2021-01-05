Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Vincennes Rivet Jasper

Credit: WTHI 0 shares 2 views
Vincennes Rivet Jasper
Vincennes Rivet Jasper
Lady Patriots beat Lady Wildcats

Lincoln... vincennes rivet entertained jasper at historic adams coliseum in vincennnes... love the passing by rivet....they find lauren carry for the layup....carry had 12... maddi halter had 12...jasper gives her to much room and she swishes the three for the lady patriots.... heads up play by rivet's meredith weiss....her teammates three is blocked....weiss grabs the ball out of air lays it in.... vincennes rivet wins 51-41....lady patriots improve to 10-3.... the pacers were at the

Advertisement

Related News coverage

You might like