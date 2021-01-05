11pm Fatal Pulaski County Crash 01.04.2021

Skip to main content
Two women have died after a crash in Pulaski County

Women have died, after a crash, in pulaski county.

According to the coroner.... it happned..

Around 6:30 tonight... on u-s 27 at kentuckyy 70 in eubank.

The coroner says the victims were 55-year-old barbara haste and 58-year old diane haste according to the coroner..

A prelimanry investigation shows..

The two..

Were pulling onto u-s 27 off of kentucy 70, when they collided with another car.

The coroner says the driver of the other vehicle, was taken to lake cumberland regional hospital in somerset with what appeared to be non- life threatening injuries.

According to investigators..

The crash temporarily closed the southbound lanes of us 27.

