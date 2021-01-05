40-year-old Macon woman killed in domestic violence incident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — “She did not deserve this, and there’s no reason that this should have happened,” said Angela Rogers, a friend to 40-year-old Brenda Settles.

Our top story tonight at 11: bibb county had it's first homicide of 2021 on saturday.

41nbc's peyton lewis spoke with the victim's family, and shares the impact they hope her story has on others.

"she did not deserve this, and there's no the bibb county sheriff's office says the investigation is still in the early stages, and coroner leon jones has not released