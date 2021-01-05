Baldwin County School District to begin semester remotely

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)—The Baldwin County School District says it has been closely monitoring COVID-19 cases in Baldwin and nearby counties.

Mable white baptist church due to it's parking lot being rented out to a doctor's office for drive-thru covid testing.

New at 11: baldwin county students will begin this semster learning remotely.

According to the school district the decision was made due to the number of students and staff currently in quarantine.

Students will begin virtual learning wednesday and it will run through the rest of the week.

Meals will be available through the mobile meal route service.

The district says