Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Things to keep in mind ahead of Tuesday's runoff election

Credit: WMGT 0 shares 1 views
Things to keep in mind ahead of Tuesday's runoff election
Things to keep in mind ahead of Tuesday's runoff election

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)—  Election Day is Tuesday, January 5, and election officials want to make sure you have a plan.

From the scene.

Deputies captured one of them around 5 a-m.

But they are still looking for jackson.

Election day is tomorrow, but there are some things to keep in mind before voting.

41 nbc's ariel schiller spoke c1 3 b13 with election officials about what you need to know.

((reporter on cam)) the georgia and if you need and if you need a ride to the polls in macon bibb county, you have an option through free macon bibb uber rides to the polls.

The polls.

All you have to

Advertisement

Related News coverage

You might like

More coverage