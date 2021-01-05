'The Pressure's On': Senate Majority Comes Down To Tuesday's Races In Georgia

Voters in Georgia will head to the polls on Tuesday after two months of hard-fought campaigning for the closely watched Senate runoff elections.
The outcome will decide which party holds the majority in the Senate.
