The new Bentley Bentayga Hybrid Highlights

New Bentayga Hybrid the next step towards Beyond100 strategy First of two new Bentley PHEVs to be launched this year Unrivalled serenity through electric drive and even greater refinement E Motor partnered with a 3.0 litre twin turbocharged V6 petrol engine delivering 443 bhp (449 PS) and 516 lb.ft (700 Nm) of torque Combined range of 536 miles with capability of 31 miles range in pure electric drive (NEDC) Predictive data from Bentley Hybrid Efficiency Navigation system provides haptic feedback via driver pedals Usage profile data shows majority of journeys made with Bentayga Hybrid are in EV mode Next generation infotainment system with 10.9-inch screen, super high-resolution graphics and dramatically increased connectivity Wireless Apple CarPlay standard, together with Android Auto Expanded suite of My Bentley connected services using embedded SIM with Hybrid specific content