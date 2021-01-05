2021 Audi RS 7 Design in Tango Red

The new Audi RS 7 Sportback marks the model’s second generation and is more unique than ever before.

At the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Audi Sport GmbH will be presenting the RS 7 Sportback as a wide-bodied five-seater for the first time, also showcasing the improved performance and efficiency delivered by a mild hybrid system.

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 11,6 (20.3) – 11,4 (20.6); combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 265 (426.5) – 261 (420.0); Information on fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as well as efficiency classes in ranges depending on the tires and alloy wheel rims used.