Comets opt in to 2020-21 AHL season, will share affiliation with Canucks and Blues

The team has officially opted in to the upcoming a-h- l season - they announced today - and there's a lot to unpack.

The comets will be among 28 teams competing for a calder cup this season which will begin on february fifth.

Three teams - including the springfield thunderbirds - the affiliate of the saint louis blues have opted out and will return to operation next year.

As a result - the vanur canucks have announced they are partnering with the blues to share affiliation with the comets this season - so both teams will send players to utica to fill out the comets roster.

No changes will be made to the comets coaching staff on the bench or to front office personnel - but we will see some more new faces on the ice at the aud.

It's not unheard of for two n-h-l teams to combine prospects onto one team in the a-h-l.

And although the first experience of that here in utica with the comets - team president rob esche said it will create a unique opportunity.

Rob esche: i'm actually really excited about that.

Whenever you have the opportunity to work with two elite nhl organizations...good things are going to come from that...having themust n a stanelcup a fewears ago, they're an excing organization to be a part of, there's no two ways about it.

I'm sure we'll learn a lot.

According to esche - the comets will begin this season with no spectators in the stands at the aud but the hope is to slowly welcome fans back if and when it is safe to do so.

--- this a-h-l season will contain five re- aligned divisions.

Utica will remain in the north division - which will consist of seven teams. the belleville senators - laval rocket and toronto marlies will be playing in an all- canadian division.

The cleveland monsters will move to the central.

The hershey bears - lehigh valley phantoms and wilkes-barre/ scranton penguins will join the north for this year.

Also - division rival binghamton devils will play this season in newark, new jersey.

Further details including schedule and playoff formats are yet to be determined.

