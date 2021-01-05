Covid-19: Boris Johnson announces national lockdown in England as cases surge| Oneindia News

With the more infectious variant of the coronavirus Pandemic raging in UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that nearly 56 million people in England will return to a full Coronavirus lockdown, possibly until mid-February.

Boris made the announcement in a televised address that the lockdown will come into effect from wednesday.

The measures includes the closure of primary and secondary schools.

As Britain grapples with one of the worst mortality rates from coronavirus in the world.

