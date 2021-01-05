SC gives nod to the central Govt's Central vista project plan in a 2:1 verdict|Oneindia News

In a 2:1 verdict, the supreme court on Tuesday gave clearance to the central government's ambitious plans to redevelop New Delhi's iconic central vista, which houses the existing parliament, and build a new parliament.

While Justices Khanwilkar and Maheshwari formed the the majority of the verdict, Justice Khanna dissented with a separate judgement.

The bench though said that project must be cleared by the heritage committee as required before start of the construction of the project.

The Central Vista revamp, announced in September, 2019 envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, that is to be constructed by August, 2022 when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day.

