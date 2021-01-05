The Furnace Movie (2020) - David Wenham, Jay Ryan, Mahesh Jadu, Baykali Ganambarr

Plot synopsis: The Furnace is a tense Western set in the 1890s gold rush of Western Australia starring David Wenham (The Lord of The Rings, 300) , Jay Ryan (IT: Chapter 2) , Mahesh Jadu (The Witcher) and Baykali Ganambarr (The Nightingale).

To escape a harsh existence and return home, a young Afghan cameleer partners with a mysterious bushman on the run with two 400oz Crown-marked gold bars.

Together the unlikely pair must outwit a zealous police sergeant and his troopers in a race to reach a secret furnace where they can safely reset the bars to remove the mark of the Crown.