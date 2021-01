Fire in the Sky Movie (1993) - D.B. Sweeney, Robert Patrick, Craig Sheffer, Peter Berg

Fire in the Sky Movie (1993) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An Arizona logger mysteriously disappears for five days in an alleged encounter with a flying saucer in 1975.

His co-workers endure ridicule and contempt as they are wrongly accused of murder.

Director: Robert Lieberman Writers: Travis Walton, Tracy Tormé Stars: D.B.

Sweeney, Robert Patrick, Craig Sheffer