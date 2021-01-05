Watch: Indian flag installed at UNSC stakeout; begins 2-year tenure

The Indian national flag was installed at the United National Security Council (UNSC) stakeout on Jan 04 as India has started its 2-year tenure at the UN body for the eighth time as a non-permanent member.

Flags of the five new incoming non-permanent members of the Security Council - India, Norway, Kenya, Ireland and Mexico - were installed at the stakeout during the special ceremony.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, T S Tirumurti said, “India will use our tenure to bring human-centric and inclusive solutions to matters of international peace and security.

India will be a voice for the developing world.

We will not shy away from raising our voice against the common enemies of humanity like terrorism.” Watch the full video for more.