India can't develop slowly anymore: PM Modi

"I do not want to talk about the reasons behind the rate of India's progress in previous decades.

In recent years, the country has increased its speed, scale, and scope of development," he said.

The Prime Minister on January 05 inaugurated the Kochi-Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline, via video conferencing.