Swimmer dives towards a submerged statute in the crystal clear Italian Ocean

This is the mesmerising footage of a beautiful swimmer who dives towards a submerged statue in the crystal clear Italian Ocean.Francesca Torricella from San Salvo, Italy was filmed visiting the sunken statue of Padre Pio in the oceans of Isola di San Domino - Isole Tremiti in the Puglia region of Italy.While swimming towards the statue of the Patron saint of the region, Francesca descends into a real-life Atlantis.The stunning diver even stops to take a selfie with the statue resulting in a humorous image that has brought Francesca joy ever since.Francesca, 27, is a restaurant owner and tourist port manager in San Salvo. "I use to visit this location every Sunday with my boat because we spend only an hour and a half to reach the isle.

We are so devoted to this place and we know every single corner of it.""The first time I dived was at 4, my father is a fisherman for passion so I've ever lived in contact with the sea.""I'm in love with the nature of the sea and I love fighting to reach what I want: the first time I reached the statue I cried and from that time I always go to say "hi" to Padre Pio, it's a ritual for me and my friends!"