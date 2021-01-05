England's new lockdown restrictions won’t begin to ease until March, says Michael Gove

The restrictions in England’s new coronavirus lockdown won’t start to ease until March, according to a government minister.Cabinet office minister Michael Gove said some of the measures may be able to be lifted in two months.Gove told Sky News on Tuesday: “We will keep these constantly under review, but you are absolutely right, we can’t predict with certainty that we will be able to lift restrictions in the week commencing February 15 to 22.“What we will be doing is everything that we can to make sure that as many people as possible are vaccinated, so that we can begin to progressively lift restrictions.Credit: Sky News via Twitter