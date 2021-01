Footage shows chemical tanker seized by Iranian forces

Tensions between the United States and Iran are likely to further escalate once again after Tehran seized a South Korean-flagged chemical tanker in the Persian Gulf, according to semi-official Iranian news agencies, and announced it had resumed enriching uranium to 20% purity, far beyond the limits laid out in the 2015 nuclear deal.

President Donald Trump walked away from the agreement in 2018.

CNN’s Paula Hancocks reports.