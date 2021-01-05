New lockdown in place for those in the United Kingdom

Harsh lockdowns now in place as COVID-19 cases surge

Present.

News 18's cody melin joins us from the alert desk this morning.

Cody, how is the u-k dealing with an uptick in cases?

Good morning, marlee.

England and scotland are putting new lockdown measures in place in the hopes of slowing the spraed of covid-19.

Prime minister boris johnson ordered people to stay indoors other than for limited exceptions such as essential medical needs, grocery shopping, exercise and work that cannot be done at home.

Scotland's lockdown is also having schools closed to students, places of worship closed and group exercise banned.

Wales, which has been in a national lockdown since december 20th, said schools and colleges would remain closed until around january 18-th.

England's rules are due to last until at least mid-february; scotland's will be reviewed at the end of january.

I'll continue to keep an eye on stories developing this morning.

At the alert desk, cody melin, news 18.