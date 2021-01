Bihar prepared for COVID-19 vaccination: CM Nitish

Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar on January 05 said that the state is prepared for COVID-19 vaccination and will be following the central guideline.

He said, "We're prepared for COVID19 vaccination in Bihar.

It'll be given to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above 50 years on priority.

We'll be following the central guideline and will conduct the vaccination effectively."