Georgia runoff races to determine Senate control

The runoff election is being held just days after Trump's leaked phone call

Here, at least for georgia.

Marlee, voters in georgia will pretty much be choosing which party has control of the u-s senate.

The results of which will be a big factor in the biden administration.

If the democratic candidates jon ossoff and reverend raphael warnock both win, the senate will be split.

That would mean vice president-elect kamala harris would hold the senate's tie- breaking vote.

The current republican senators, kelly loeffler and david perdue, got a boost of support monday evening with a rally from president trump.

Whats interesting about today's race is it's happening just days after trump pushed georgia's secretary of state in a recorded phone call to change the results of the 2020 presidential election.

