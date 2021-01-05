All you need to know about the new national lockdown

The Prime Minister has announced there will be a third national lockdown inEngland to curb the rise in coronavirus cases.
Here are some of the importantpoints to know.
A look at the key figures and dates in the world of politics on January 5, asEngland enters a new national lockdown.
Harsh lockdowns now in place as COVID-19 cases surge