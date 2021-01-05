Cuomo, De Blasio Say Vaccine Rollout Isn't Happening Fast Enough

New York is now one of four states that has a confirmed case of the COVID variant that's even more contagious.
That word comes as both New York and New Jersey are ramping up their vaccination efforts.
John Dias reports.
New York is now one of four states that has a confirmed case of the COVID variant that's even more contagious.
That word comes as both New York and New Jersey are ramping up their vaccination efforts.
John Dias reports.
Annoyed at a slow pace of vaccine distribution, the governor on Monday expanded the number of eligible people and slammed hospitals..
The New York City Council is set to meet Friday to discuss, and potentially finalize, a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. CBS2's..