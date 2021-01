Gove says he appreciates hard work of schools as parent

Michael Gove says that as the parent of two children facing exams this year, he appreciates the hard work that has gone into putting on exams. The government will also put measures in place to support in children without access to remote learning.

Report by Odonovanc.

