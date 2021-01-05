'Who will opt for vaccine...': Congress questions approval, slams govt

Congress leader Manish Tewari alleged that the union government has 'politically misused pandemic in its entirety'.

Tewari also slammed the Centre over the grant of approval to Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine.

The congress leader, however, did not name the Hyderabad-based company.

On Sunday, DCGI approved the Oxford University-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for restricted emergency use.

Many other opposition leaders including Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor and Akhilesh Yadav have voiced against the approval to Bharat Biotech's vaccine.

Amid the political slugfest, Bharat Biotech chairperson and managing director, Krishna Ella, hit out at the critics.

The company also asked for a weeks' time to prove its efficacy with evidence.