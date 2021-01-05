Top 21 Best TV Series of Each Year (2000 - 2020)

For this list, we’ll be going year by year through the 21st century and determining the greatest shows to have premiered each year.

These iconic shows shocked the world with their creativity!

These iconic shows shocked the world with their creativity!

For this list, we’ll be going year by year through the 21st century and determining the greatest shows to have premiered each year.

Our countdown includes "The Office", "Lost", "Breaking Bad", "Game of Thrones", "Watchmen", and more!