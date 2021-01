Saffron flags waved at Taj Mahal, Hindu outfit workers held | Oneindia News

Activists of the Hindu Jagran Manch on Monday hoisted saffron flags within the premises of Taj Mahal, leading to the arrest of four persons including the outfit’s youth wing district president.

The CISF personnel deployed at the historic place apprehended the four men after which they were handed over to police.

