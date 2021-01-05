No need for Co-WIN registry for healthcare, frontline workers: Centre

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on January 05 informed media that the healthcare and frontline workers need not to resister themselves on the Co-WIN platform.

He said, "Healthcare workers and frontline workers would not need to register themselves as a beneficiary as their data is bulk database that has been populated on the Co-WIN vaccine delivery management system in a bulk manner." Co-WIN digital platform was launched to "effectively roll out and scale up the mechanism for COVID Vaccine Distribution System".