UK PM Boris Johnson cancels India visit as the new virus strain rages on in UK|Oneindia News

UK PM Boris Johnson cancels India visit as the new virus strain rages on in UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday cancelled a planned trip to India later this month, citing the need to oversee the pandemic response at home.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said that the prime minister spoke to Prime Minister Modi this morning, to express his regret that he will be unable to visit India later this month as planned to be the chief guest at India's Republic Day parade on January 26.

In light of the national lockdown announced last night, and the speed at which the new coronavirus variant is spreading, the prime minister said that it was important for him to remain in the UK